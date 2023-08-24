Open Menu

Tourist Spots Substandard Food Causing Stomach Diseases In Twin Cities

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Tourist spots substandard food causing stomach diseases in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Substandard and poor-quality food is being sold in eateries and tourist spots in twin cities causing many diseases such as food poisoning, pain in the stomach, vomiting, and others.

Talking to APP, Sajid Ali, a resident of G-9 visited Lake View Park along with family and said they had purchased and found eating unhygienic and high-risk burgers and channa chat.

"Tourists are continuously thronging to various places in twin cities and observing them as health hazards," he added.

Amna Ali, a resident of G-11, said that during a visit to the Pakistan Monument, she observed that the eateries were selling unclean, polluted, and adulterated food without any check from relevant authorities.

She said, "The vendors are selling food in these eateries at higher rates and their attitude was very pathetic.

" Amna Ali said that she also observed during a visit to Lake View Park that poor-quality food was being sold at exorbitant rates as compared to the market.

She appealed to the relevant authorities including the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to take prompt and strict actions against such vendors in order to provide healthy and quality food to the domestic and foreign tourists to enjoy their visit at recreational spots.

Dr Ruby Rafique urged the visitors to avoid eating food at these eateries or tourist points in twin cities as unhygienic food might cause various diseases such as food poison, pain in the stomach, vomiting, diarrhea, and other health issues.

"Eating hygienic food makes your life longer, healthier, and energetic," she suggested.

