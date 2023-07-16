Tourist spots to be introduced to overcome economic crisis: Advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to caretaker Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture and Archeology Zafar Mehmood on Sunday said that the promotion of tourism was among the priorities of the caretaker government natural and new tourist spots will be introduced in the province.

He said that the economic crisis can be overcome through tourism.

He expresses these views while addressing a function in Mansehra.

He further said that Caretaker Govt was taking steps that will ensure a better future for the people because there was a world of difference between past and present reforms and effective measures.

Unfortunately, instead of solving the problems of the people in the past, it was increased, which did not include the development process of the backward areas and their problems increased, but the caretaker government was following people-friendly policies and utilizing the available resources for the better future of the people.