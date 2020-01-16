Tourist traffic to Galyat up by 139pc in 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Tourist traffic to Galyat has registered a marked increase of some 139 per cent in December, 2019 as compared to the corresponding period, mainly due to improved road infrastructure and inclusive steps taken by the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa government for tourism promotion.

As many as 205, 200 local and foreign tourists have visited different valleys of Galyat during the last month of previous year whereas only 85,600 entered the area in December, 2018, an official source in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation told APP on Thursday.

He said the trend was continued to prevail this year as Galyat had hosted some 53, 400 travel enthusiasts during the first ten days of 2020 as compared to around 21, 600 in the corresponding period.

The official said major reasons behind the increased tourist influx were improvement in tourism infrastructure, timely clearance of snow from roads, better traffic management and promotional campaigns launched by the Galyat Development Authority on digital platforms.

To a query, he said requests had been forwarded to the Deputy Commissioners concerned for collecting the data of tourists visiting the northern parts of country.