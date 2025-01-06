Tourists Advised To Adopt Responsible Travel Practices In Pakistan's North
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) As Pakistan's breathtaking northern areas beckon tourists to marvel at its majestic snow-capped mountains, renowned tour expert Sheikh Umer cautioned on Monday against the perils of overcrowding, stressing the vital importance of responsible tourism.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Sheikh Umer, a seasoned tour operator & expert urged local tourists to steer clear of rush spot destinations, particularly during the peak snowing season, adding, it is crucial to heed the advisories issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department to ensure a safe and unforgettable experience.
Additionally, the expert urged tourists to maintain a clean environment, respect local communities and conserve natural resources to promote sustainable tourism practices.
When asked about the environmental impact of tourism, Sheikh Umer stressed the need for sustainable practices.
"As tourists, we have a responsibility to preserve the natural beauty of these areas. We must ensure that our activities do not harm the environment or disrupt the local ecosystem. It is essential to maintain a clean environment and respect the local communities," he added.
Sheikh Umer also highlighted the importance of planning and preparation before embarking on a winter tourism adventure.
"Tourists should research and book reputable tour operators, ensure they have the necessary gear and clothing, and stay informed about weather conditions.
By taking these precautions, we can minimize risks and make the most of our winter tourism experience," he advised.
Sheikh Umer also noted that Pakistan's Northern areas have gained immense international recognition, with CNN recently featuring them as a "must-visit destination" for tourists.
"This global attention is a testament to the unparalleled beauty and charm of our northern regions," he said.
"However, it also underscores the need for sustainable tourism practices to preserve the natural beauty and cultural heritage of these areas for future generations," he added.
Furthermore, Sheikh Umer highlighted that the world's leading travel magazines and forums have also listed Pakistan's Northern areas among the top tourist destinations globally.
"This international acclaim presents a unique opportunity for Pakistan to promote responsible tourism and showcase its natural wonders to the world," he added.
In addition, Sheikh Umer proudly pointed out that Pakistan is home to some of the world's highest mountains, including K2, Nanga Parbat, and Rakaposhi.
"World-renowned mountaineers are increasingly drawn to Pakistan's majestic peaks, generating significant revenue for the country through mountaineering expeditions," he said.
"This not only boosts our economy but also showcases Pakistan's unique natural beauty to the world," he added.
Recent Stories
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 1231 kg drugs in 10 operations1 minute ago
-
Tourists advised to adopt responsible travel practices in Pakistan's north1 minute ago
-
35 livestock card distributed11 minutes ago
-
Labourer electrocuted11 minutes ago
-
Unidentified men shot dead three brothers locked at Saddar police Tandlianwala21 minutes ago
-
Victim families of Sopore massacre await justice in IIOJK31 minutes ago
-
Punctuality of trains reached 96 percent31 minutes ago
-
Motorways closed due to fog41 minutes ago
-
Govt taking various steps for promotion of tourism sector in GB41 minutes ago
-
Two key suspects held in attack on Kurram DC, FIR lodged against 30 persons41 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 to establish five emergency points in Galyat for snowfall season51 minutes ago
-
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 1357 minutes ago