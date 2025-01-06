(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) As Pakistan's breathtaking northern areas beckon tourists to marvel at its majestic snow-capped mountains, renowned tour expert Sheikh Umer cautioned on Monday against the perils of overcrowding, stressing the vital importance of responsible tourism.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Sheikh Umer, a seasoned tour operator & expert urged local tourists to steer clear of rush spot destinations, particularly during the peak snowing season, adding, it is crucial to heed the advisories issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department to ensure a safe and unforgettable experience.

Additionally, the expert urged tourists to maintain a clean environment, respect local communities and conserve natural resources to promote sustainable tourism practices.

When asked about the environmental impact of tourism, Sheikh Umer stressed the need for sustainable practices.

"As tourists, we have a responsibility to preserve the natural beauty of these areas. We must ensure that our activities do not harm the environment or disrupt the local ecosystem. It is essential to maintain a clean environment and respect the local communities," he added.

Sheikh Umer also highlighted the importance of planning and preparation before embarking on a winter tourism adventure.

"Tourists should research and book reputable tour operators, ensure they have the necessary gear and clothing, and stay informed about weather conditions.

By taking these precautions, we can minimize risks and make the most of our winter tourism experience," he advised.

Sheikh Umer also noted that Pakistan's Northern areas have gained immense international recognition, with CNN recently featuring them as a "must-visit destination" for tourists.

"This global attention is a testament to the unparalleled beauty and charm of our northern regions," he said.

"However, it also underscores the need for sustainable tourism practices to preserve the natural beauty and cultural heritage of these areas for future generations," he added.

Furthermore, Sheikh Umer highlighted that the world's leading travel magazines and forums have also listed Pakistan's Northern areas among the top tourist destinations globally.

"This international acclaim presents a unique opportunity for Pakistan to promote responsible tourism and showcase its natural wonders to the world," he added.

In addition, Sheikh Umer proudly pointed out that Pakistan is home to some of the world's highest mountains, including K2, Nanga Parbat, and Rakaposhi.

"World-renowned mountaineers are increasingly drawn to Pakistan's majestic peaks, generating significant revenue for the country through mountaineering expeditions," he said.

"This not only boosts our economy but also showcases Pakistan's unique natural beauty to the world," he added.