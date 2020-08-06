Tourists advised to avoid travel to Malakand division: Notification

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has advised local and foreign tourists to avoid visiting Swat and any other tourist resort in Malakand division as all the tourists resorts are closed owing to corona pandemic

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has advised local and foreign tourists to avoid visiting Swat and any other tourist resort in Malakand division as all the tourists resorts are closed owing to corona pandemic.

An official communique issued here said that all non locals should avoid visiting Swat as they would have to face difficulties, adding that law enforcing agencies and police force have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the ban on tourism.

It said that district police have already started checking tourists at entry and exits points of Swat district.

The government has directed tourists to avoid unnecessary traveling especially to tourists' resorts to avoid any inconvenience.