Open Menu

Tourists Advised To Avoid Traveling Babusar Road After 6pm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Tourists advised to avoid traveling Babusar Road after 6pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Wednesday advised tourists venturing into Northern Areas to avoid traveling and commuting after evening hours to refrain from any inconvenience and untoward situation.

According to an advisory of PTDC, Babusar Gilgit-Baltistan Road was closed for all kinds of traffic after 6 p.m.

in the evening due to recent floods that submerged a major portion of the thoroughfare leading to the scenic tourism magnet.

Tourists and commuters were requested to complete their journey before 6 p.m. to avoid inconvenience.

Tourists and travelers have also been advised to contact the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kite Project Helpline (1422) to get fresh updates on weather, roads, and flood situation.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Road Traffic PTDC All From P

Recent Stories

UAE non-oil foreign trade hits all-time high of AE ..

UAE non-oil foreign trade hits all-time high of AED1.239 trillion in H1 2023

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshop ..

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshops for more than 2,000 companie ..

1 hour ago
 NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

2 hours ago
 Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

2 hours ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

2 hours ago
Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

2 hours ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

3 hours ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan