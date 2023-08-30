Tourists advised to avoid traveling Babusar Road after 6pm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Wednesday advised tourists venturing into Northern Areas to avoid traveling and commuting after evening hours to refrain from any inconvenience and untoward situation.

According to an advisory of PTDC, Babusar Gilgit-Baltistan Road was closed for all kinds of traffic after 6 p.m.

in the evening due to recent floods that submerged a major portion of the thoroughfare leading to the scenic tourism magnet.

Tourists and commuters were requested to complete their journey before 6 p.m. to avoid inconvenience.

Tourists and travelers have also been advised to contact the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kite Project Helpline (1422) to get fresh updates on weather, roads, and flood situation.