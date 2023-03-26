UrduPoint.com

Tourists Advised To Follow Precautionary Measures Amid Raining Spells

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The intermittent rain which is being continued in various parts of the country turned the weather ideal for tourists to enjoy the chilly weather during the holy month of Ramazan.

However, tourists are being advised to use precautionary measures while visiting hilly areas.

Talking to APP, an official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) said that the tourists planning their adventures were advised to take precautionary measures and follow the safety guidelines amid recreational activities at Murree and adjoining areas.

He said that the tourists and commuters travelling to the hilly areas were instructed to follow safety guidelines to avoid inconveniences, problems and any untoward incident.

The official said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab had issued directions for tourists to wear long dresses to protect themselves from cough, flu and other diseases, adding that the commuters should stop vehicles time by time.

"All the authorities concerned are advised to remain alert and vigilant to direct the commuters to follow all precautionary measures so that any loss of lives and property can be prevented," he said while quoting the PDMA advisory.

He said the country is blessed with iconic hilly areas that experience rain and snowfall every year. The official said Pakistan had rich and natural tourism potential that attracts millions of tourists, including locals and people from across the world.

