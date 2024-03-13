Open Menu

Tourists Advised To Follow Safety Guidelines During Hilly Areas' Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 08:41 PM

Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit

Tourists are advised to use precautionary measures and follow the safety guidelines during thronging to hilly areas to save themselves from miseries and untoward incidents to make their journey wonderful, amazing and memorable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Tourists are advised to use precautionary measures and follow the safety guidelines during thronging to hilly areas to save themselves from miseries and untoward incidents to make their journey wonderful, amazing and memorable.

Talking to APP, the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) official said that a large number of tourists are visiting marvelous and popular tourist destinations such as Malam Jabba, Kalam, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Murree, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the holy month of Ramzan as well.

He said that numerous people have planned to visit these areas with their families to enjoy the picturesque beauty of hilly areas amid rain.

He urged the tourists to wear appropriate outdoor clothing including preferably a wind-resistant coat or jacket, warm clothing, and inner layers of light and waterproof boots.

The official said the AJK tourism department has already constituted welcome receptions, helplines and information centers at all entry and exit points to facilitate domestic visitors and foreign tourists.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Swat Murree Visit Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir PTDC All From

Recent Stories

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate d ..

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan adv ..

Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocates for inclusive e-bike sc ..

1 minute ago
 AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird p ..

AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird probed

1 minute ago
 Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firi ..

Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firing

1 minute ago
 Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sa ..

Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sales growth

1 minute ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of ..

Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons

7 minutes ago
LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of cons ..

LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints

7 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qure ..

IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi

7 minutes ago
 No compromise on implementation of price control m ..

No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to march toward shared development ..

Pakistan, China to march toward shared development, prosperity: PM

46 seconds ago
 Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'd ..

Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'difficult'

47 seconds ago
 Minister Health for eradication of polio

Minister Health for eradication of polio

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan