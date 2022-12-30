UrduPoint.com

Tourists Advised To Follow Traffic Advisory In Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Tourists advised to follow traffic advisory in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Friday issued a traffic advisory for tourists travelling to Murree and other hill stations to enjoy the snowfall of winter amid the weather forecast of snowfall.

The tourists rushing to mountain resorts to enjoy snowfall used to get stuck in traffic jams due to heavy snowfalls and road blockades.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan urged the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines, and taking selfies in the middle of the road.

He said that additional traffic wardens had been deployed to facilitate tourists and advised the visitors to obey traffic rules and avoid over-speeding.

He also suggested the tourists to keep their vehicles fit before traveling to hill stations.

The CTP had devised a proper traffic plan to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and also requested the masses to cooperate with the police, The CTP spokesman added.

Related Topics

Weather Police Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate ..

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate transactions

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

3 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

4 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.