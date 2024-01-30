Open Menu

Tourists Advised To Get Weather Updates Before Visiting Murree

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Tourists advised to get weather updates before visiting Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Murree district administration has advised the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to traveling to Murree.

According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the administration on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Zaheer Abbas Sherazi had finalized all arrangements for snowfall season. The tourists were being given information about weather updates and travel advisories at all entry points of Murree, he added.

He said that the tourists had been advised to take all due precautions.

The tourists had also been requested to follow the instructions being given at the entry points, he said adding, that strict action by the law was also being taken against parking rules violators.

Murree District Administration had set up a special control room to facilitate the people, particularly tourists, he added.

The control room was working round the clock under the supervision of senior officers.

In case of any difficulty, the tourists could get help and guidance from the tourist facilitation centers.

The citizens were also advised to follow the traffic rules to ensure the flow of traffic on the roads. The tourists could contact Emergency Service,

Rescue-1122, Tourism Helpline-1421, or PDMA Helpline-1129 in case of emergency, he added.

The spokesman informed that the DC had visited different areas to review the arrangements finalized by the administration to facilitate the tourists.

After the snowfall in Murree, all the staff concerned and machinery were fully operational. Personnel from various departments were present at all the tourist facilitation centers to guide and assist the tourists, he added.

He informed that machinery and human resources were being used to remove snow from the roads. The administration had taken solid steps to remove snow from different roads to facilitate the tourists, he said.

The personnel of all the departments concerned were in the field and traffic was normal on the roads, he added.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Murree Traffic Guide All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

3 hours ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

3 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

3 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

15 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

15 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

15 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

15 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan