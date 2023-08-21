Tourists advised to use KKH instead of Babusar Road amid flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Monday advised the tourists and travellers venturing into the Northern Areas of the country to use Karakoram Highway (KKH) to avoid any inconvenience and untoward situation.

According to an advisory of the PTDC, Babusar Gilgit-Baltistan Road was closed for all kind of traffic due to recent floods that submerged a major portion of the thoroughfare leading to the scenic tourism magnet.

Babusar Road at Jal (Chalas) had been closed due to the flood, whereas the tourists were going to Gilgit via Babusar road.

For more information, guidance or any emergency, the tourists and travellers should contact Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kite Project Helpline-1422 to get fresh updates about weather, road and flood situation.

The travellers enjoy concurrently seeing the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir when passing via Babusar Pass. Babusar Top, which is located at a height of 13,700 feet above sea level is one of the most visited tourism site in the Northern Areas.