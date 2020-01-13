Tourists advised to use tire chain in travel to tourist spots in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The District Administration Swat has made comprehensive arrangements to facilitate tourists during unusual extreme weather conditions and provide them an opportunity to conveniently enjoy snowfall at tourist sites of Malam Jabba and Kalam.

Tourists have been advised to take precautionary measures during snowfall while travelling to tourist spots in the area and use the tire chain to avoid any untoward situation.

The spokesman said that concerned staffs of the district administration and police were performing their duty round the clock to facilitate and provide guidance to travelers.

Currently, he added it was snowing heavily in the hilly areas of the district including Malam Jabba and Kalam, so tourists should use tire chain in their vehicle for their safety.

He said that continuous snowfall and intermittent rain had added to the scenic beauty of the recreational spots, attracting local and foreign tourists in droves.

He said those tourists whose vehicles had no tire chain, should hire local vehicles to avoid any mishap.

He said the district administration was fully committed to facilitating tourists and providing them opportunities to enjoy weather at awe-taking beauty of the area.