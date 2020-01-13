UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourists Advised To Use Tire Chain In Travel To Tourist Spots In Swat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tourists advised to use tire chain in travel to tourist spots in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The District Administration Swat has made comprehensive arrangements to facilitate tourists during unusual extreme weather conditions and provide them an opportunity to conveniently enjoy snowfall at tourist sites of Malam Jabba and Kalam.

Tourists have been advised to take precautionary measures during snowfall while travelling to tourist spots in the area and use the tire chain to avoid any untoward situation.

The spokesman said that concerned staffs of the district administration and police were performing their duty round the clock to facilitate and provide guidance to travelers.

Currently, he added it was snowing heavily in the hilly areas of the district including Malam Jabba and Kalam, so tourists should use tire chain in their vehicle for their safety.

He said that continuous snowfall and intermittent rain had added to the scenic beauty of the recreational spots, attracting local and foreign tourists in droves.

He said those tourists whose vehicles had no tire chain, should hire local vehicles to avoid any mishap.

He said the district administration was fully committed to facilitating tourists and providing them opportunities to enjoy weather at awe-taking beauty of the area.

Related Topics

Weather Police Swat Vehicles Vehicle

Recent Stories

Five killed, seven injured as heavy and light rain ..

7 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 January 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President witness ex ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.