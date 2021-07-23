UrduPoint.com
Tourists Arrival Continues In Hazara Division

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Tourists arrival continues in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :During the Eid-ul-Azha vacation tourist from all over Pakistan are visiting the land of intrinsic beauty Hazara division, which have a lot of tourist attraction places with moderate weather conditions in most part of the region.

A large number of tourists from Punjab, Sindh and KPK are spending their Eid vacations in Galyat and beautiful valley of Kaghan. Usually, tourists stay in the city of Abbottabad from where both Galyat and Kaghan valley are accessible for them.

Tourists are also visiting the adjoining summer resorts with Abbottabad, Nathialgali, Dungagali and Ayubia which are known for their diverse climate and scenic beauty, the hilly town of Thandiani is also at a short distance from Abbottabad.

The major issues of car parking, costly food items and increased room rent in the hotels of Nathialgali, Dungagali, Ayubia, Shugran, Kaghan and Naran are bothering the tourists.

Although traffic police, Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Tourist Police have managed traffic but still on Eid vacations traffic is blocked in Galyat, not only the tourists but the locals are also demanding to resolve this issue by constructing parking plazas in two to three areas.

Besides visiting the beautiful lakes of Kaghan valley like Saiful Malook, Dodopat Sar, Lolopat Sar fishing and rafting in the Kunhar river and lakes is the main activity in the valley while in Galyat people are also enjoying rock climbing, trekking, and pony ride.

