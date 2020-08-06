Tourists asked to avoid travel to Malakand division including Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :On the directives of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and keeping in view the corona pandemic in the country tourism is totally banned across Malakand division including district Swat and people have been asked to avoid visiting tourists' spots of the region, said an official handout issued here Thursday.

All those people who are not permanent residents of district Swat have also been directed to avoid travel towards Swat for the purpose of tourism. Otherwise, they would face hardships. The personnel of the law-enforcement agencies across the district have been directed to take practical steps for the implementation of the directives regarding ban on tourism.

Therefore, the personnel of law-enforcement agencies deployed at all entry points have been issued standing directives for taking stern steps to block the entry of tourism into district Swat.

Furthermore, the provincial government has advised all such interested persons to restrict their movement to their house while keeping in view the official directives regarding corona pandemic and avoid travel towards any touristic spot in Malakand division including district Swat.