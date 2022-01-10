UrduPoint.com

Tourists Asked To Avoid Visiting Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday said that snow had been removed from major highways of Murree, but due to heavy snowfall, the roads were slippery, and there was ice on both sides of the roads

According to the DC office spokesman, the District administration and related departments were working hard to remove snow from Murree's internal city link roads and to fully restore the hill station's traffic.

He asked the tourists to refrain from visiting the Murree and its surrounding areas until the entire rescue operation was completed and urged the residents to cooperate with the district administration.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had asked Commissioner Rawalpindi to take strict action against those involved in profiteering and overcharging.

In a tweet, expressing displeasure over overcharging by the Murree hotel owners, the CM directed the Rawalpindi administration officials to take non-discriminatory action against the shopkeepers and hotel owners for violating prescribed rent and official rates.

