UrduPoint.com

Tourists Being Facilitated In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Tourists being facilitated in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :On the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Murree continued to experience an influx of tourists.

To ensure the safety and smooth flow of traffic, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that the best facilities are being provided to tourists.

He informed over 410 officials have been deployed to maintain the flow of traffic. STO Rawalpindi Munir Ahmed Hashmi is personally overseeing all arrangements in Murree.

Khan has confirmed that all highways in Murree are open for traffic and the Traffic and Tourism Police have evolved an effective strategy for managing the traffic.

Despite the narrow and two-way roads, traffic is flowing normally. However, he urged tourists to drive carefully and avoid double lines and wrong overtaking.

In order to maintain safety on the roads, licensed drivers and motorcyclists using helmets are the only ones allowed to enter Murree. Khan also reminded tourists to follow traffic rules and regulations to ensure a safe and enjoyable journey.

To further facilitate visitors, a special desk and helpline have been established for their convenience.

Related Topics

Police Murree Traffic Rawalpindi All Best

Recent Stories

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate ..

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate at 74.3 pct in Q1 2023

17 minutes ago
 Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainab ..

Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainable agrifood systems: FAO

17 minutes ago
 Key investment in airport infrastructure needed no ..

Key investment in airport infrastructure needed now to meet demand for hydrogen ..

18 minutes ago
 ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Hi ..

ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual Intern ..

Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual International Bookseller Conference

3 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful p ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful participation at India Steel 20 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.