Tourists being facilitated in Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :On the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Murree continued to experience an influx of tourists.

To ensure the safety and smooth flow of traffic, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that the best facilities are being provided to tourists.

He informed over 410 officials have been deployed to maintain the flow of traffic. STO Rawalpindi Munir Ahmed Hashmi is personally overseeing all arrangements in Murree.

Khan has confirmed that all highways in Murree are open for traffic and the Traffic and Tourism Police have evolved an effective strategy for managing the traffic.

Despite the narrow and two-way roads, traffic is flowing normally. However, he urged tourists to drive carefully and avoid double lines and wrong overtaking.

In order to maintain safety on the roads, licensed drivers and motorcyclists using helmets are the only ones allowed to enter Murree. Khan also reminded tourists to follow traffic rules and regulations to ensure a safe and enjoyable journey.

To further facilitate visitors, a special desk and helpline have been established for their convenience.