The body of a tourist who drowned in River Indus some six months ago near Battagram, Mansehra, was recovered by the divers, the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The body of a tourist who drowned in River Indus some six months ago near Battagram, Mansehra, was recovered by the divers, the other day.

Mansehra police informed on Thursday that divers have recovered the body of a tourist from Thakot area who had drowned in River Indus while saving his child from drowning.

Police said relatives of the deceased were in constant search for his body in River Indus and at last the body was recovered after a gap of six month after his death in water.