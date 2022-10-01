UrduPoint.com

Tourists Camps At Various Sites In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Tourists camps at various sites in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Department of Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday released the report of tourist places of the province with 62 foreign and 23940 domestic tourists visiting the beautiful places of the province in one day.

According to the report, a total of 61 foreign tourists visited Kalash valley and one tourist visited Mastuj in District Chitral valley. The report further revealed that 13500 tourists visited Galiyat including 9500 tourists did camping in Naran and Kaghan valleys, 500 in Kalash Valley and 400 in Malam Jabba, District Swat.

Apart from this 34 tourists visited Kumrat, Mastoj and 6 tourists in various areas of district Chitral. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department was taking steps to attract tourists to tourist spots and to provide facilities to tourists, work is going on under Kite Project and Department of Tourism after the recent flood that badly damaged various roads in both Chitral and Swat valleys.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Swat Chitral Mastuj From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the ..

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the series with magnificent 88 no ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investiga ..

Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher

1 hour ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: P ..

Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM

2 hours ago
 Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.