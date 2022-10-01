Tourists camps at various sites in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Department of Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday released the report of tourist places of the province with 62 foreign and 23940 domestic tourists visiting the beautiful places of the province in one day.

According to the report, a total of 61 foreign tourists visited Kalash valley and one tourist visited Mastuj in District Chitral valley. The report further revealed that 13500 tourists visited Galiyat including 9500 tourists did camping in Naran and Kaghan valleys, 500 in Kalash Valley and 400 in Malam Jabba, District Swat.

Apart from this 34 tourists visited Kumrat, Mastoj and 6 tourists in various areas of district Chitral. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department was taking steps to attract tourists to tourist spots and to provide facilities to tourists, work is going on under Kite Project and Department of Tourism after the recent flood that badly damaged various roads in both Chitral and Swat valleys.