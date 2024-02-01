Tourists Closed Into Murree Due To Severe Traffic Jam: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Administration of Rawalpindi and Islamabad closed the roads going to Murree and Galiyat due to a large number of vehicles entering the hill station owing to heaving snowfall and to avoid any unwanted incident, Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the decision to close the entrance to Murree was caused by heavy snowfall and tourist rush, tourists were blocked in vehicles and the rush caused an emergency.
He said that the decision was made with the consultation of the Murree administration due to snow and slippery roads in Murree.
DC said that the residents of Murree and suburban areas will be able to go to their destinations by showing their identity cards.
He said the growing rush has temporarily barred tourists from traveling to Murree and Goliath.
He further urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Murree.
The Meteorological Department has also predicted more snowfall in the mountains till February 4.
Replying a question, he said that tourists traveling to Murree would not be allowed to cross the 17-mile interchange, except in the event of an emergency.
