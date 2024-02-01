Open Menu

Tourists Closed Into Murree Due To Severe Traffic Jam: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Tourists closed into Murree due to severe traffic jam: DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Administration of Rawalpindi and Islamabad closed the roads going to Murree and Galiyat due to a large number of vehicles entering the hill station owing to heaving snowfall and to avoid any unwanted incident, Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the decision to close the entrance to Murree was caused by heavy snowfall and tourist rush, tourists were blocked in vehicles and the rush caused an emergency.

He said that the decision was made with the consultation of the Murree administration due to snow and slippery roads in Murree.

DC said that the residents of Murree and suburban areas will be able to go to their destinations by showing their identity cards.

He said the growing rush has temporarily barred tourists from traveling to Murree and Goliath.

He further urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Murree.

The Meteorological Department has also predicted more snowfall in the mountains till February 4.

Replying a question, he said that tourists traveling to Murree would not be allowed to cross the 17-mile interchange, except in the event of an emergency.

Related Topics

Islamabad Snow Murree Vehicles Rawalpindi February Event From

Recent Stories

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

18 minutes ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

39 minutes ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

1 hour ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

5 hours ago
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

14 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

14 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

14 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

14 hours ago
 Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

14 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan