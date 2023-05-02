UrduPoint.com

Tourists Department Asks Murree Hotels To Improve Quality Of Services

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Tourism Department on Tuesday asked the hotel administration of the Murree district to improve the cleanliness arrangements and quality of food.

Assistant Director Operations Punjab Tourism Squad Syed Khurram Hasan and field supervisor tourist services Zahid Iqbal inspected various hotels to check the kitchen's cleanliness, food quality, expiry food, food storage and fire control arrangements of the hill station. They told the owners of hotels and restaurants that registration and licensing were necessary with the department of tourist services.

They gave a detailed briefing about the procedure of the hotel's registration and license fee to the owners and gave them 15 days in that regard. "To promote tourism, all hotels and motels would be registered with the tourism department phase-wise", they added.

They said that tourists were the real assets of the hill station and must be treated with respect and good manners.

They also informed the hotel managers and staff that the Tourist Department aimed to regulate hotels and improve the hygienic environment according to international standards.

