Open Menu

Tourists Enjoy Gleeful Activities In Orakzai Spring Festival

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Tourists enjoy gleeful activities in Orakzai Spring Festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The tourists and local residents enjoyed the gleeful activities on the second day of ongoing thrilling Orakzai Spring Festival on Saturday.

Besides music and comedy shows, the organizers also displayed fireworks that lit up the sky in the night with different eye-catching colours.

A number of artistes, including Imran Khan, Shaukat Mehmood, Shahzad Khayal, Jalil Shabnum, Kabal Jan and others sang traditional and folklore songs and mesmerized the audience with their melodious voices.

The audience delighted as the famous comedians Said Rahman Shino and Zafar Khan presented comedy skits full of satirical and humorous dialogues.

Being held at the scenic Kharashakhwa Storikhel area in Orakzai tribal district, the festival feature jeep, cycle, motorcycle races, tug-of war, arrow shooting, boat races, truck pulling, tractor pulling, stone lifting, mud wrestling, kabaddi, paragliding, archery, local traditional games, cricket, football, volleyball, inter-seminaries volleyball, inter-school cricket league, horse and camel dances, and various other traditional sports competitions.

Cultural stalls from all four provinces, including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, have been set up at the festival as well.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Imran Khan Sports Music Kabaddi All From Jeep

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

14 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

14 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

15 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

15 hours ago
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

15 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

15 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

15 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

15 hours ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

15 hours ago
 Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visi ..

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan