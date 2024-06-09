Tourists Enjoy Gleeful Activities In Orakzai Spring Festival
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The tourists and local residents enjoyed the gleeful activities on the second day of ongoing thrilling Orakzai Spring Festival on Saturday.
Besides music and comedy shows, the organizers also displayed fireworks that lit up the sky in the night with different eye-catching colours.
A number of artistes, including Imran Khan, Shaukat Mehmood, Shahzad Khayal, Jalil Shabnum, Kabal Jan and others sang traditional and folklore songs and mesmerized the audience with their melodious voices.
The audience delighted as the famous comedians Said Rahman Shino and Zafar Khan presented comedy skits full of satirical and humorous dialogues.
Being held at the scenic Kharashakhwa Storikhel area in Orakzai tribal district, the festival feature jeep, cycle, motorcycle races, tug-of war, arrow shooting, boat races, truck pulling, tractor pulling, stone lifting, mud wrestling, kabaddi, paragliding, archery, local traditional games, cricket, football, volleyball, inter-seminaries volleyball, inter-school cricket league, horse and camel dances, and various other traditional sports competitions.
Cultural stalls from all four provinces, including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, have been set up at the festival as well.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muqam asks CM KP to focus on resolution of people's problems rather point scoring6 minutes ago
-
Woman allegedly shot dead by her husband6 minutes ago
-
Date Leaf Cots: A tradition supporting skillful rural women in south Punjab15 minutes ago
-
Education is highest peak, each girl deserves chance to reach summit: Naila Kiani36 minutes ago
-
Waves of inflation continue in Peshawar45 minutes ago
-
Outlaw allegedly tries to commit suicide at police station's lock up56 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds meeting with revenue officers1 hour ago
-
Calls for protection of oceans against climate change, pollution1 hour ago
-
Rwp district admin taking solid steps to control use of plastic bags2 hours ago
-
Sale of sacrificial animals begins2 hours ago
-
Livestock Deptt takes solid steps to control spread of diseases on Eid ul Adha3 hours ago
-
ANF recovers over 391 kg drugs; arrests 18 accused3 hours ago