Tourists enjoying Kalash culture at Chawmoss festival

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:14 PM

The celebration of Chawmoss festival is in full-swing as a number of foreign tourists are in the Kalash valley enjoying different festivities with the indigenous tribe

The Kalash women on Thursday marked the Sheshao (cleanliness) rituals as part of the ongoing Chawmoss or Chitirmas festival and later offered sacrifice by slaughtering animals in Rambur, Bamburet and Birrir valleys in Chitral.

The Kalash women on Thursday marked the Sheshao (cleanliness) rituals as part of the ongoing Chawmoss or Chitirmas festival and later offered sacrifice by slaughtering animals in Rambur, Bamburet and Birrir valleys in Chitral.

The Tourism Police are providing security to the people of Kalash besides local and foreign tourists. A large number of international tourists including French, Belgiam and others are in the valley and enjoying various events of Chawmoss.

The tourists were briefed on the religious, cultural, tourism and historical perspective of the Kalash valley and its inhabitants.

The Tourism Department has also arranged lighting system, transport and other facilities so that local community and tourists could celebrate the festival in a befitting manner.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan and tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Managing Director Junaid Khan had issued directives to the quarters concerned for providing every facility to the tourists.

The senior minister has assured that provincial government would provide foolproof security, lighting and transportation facilities to the tourists and local residents to celebrate the event in a peaceful atmosphere.

During bonfire competitions, the children gathered at their sacred place, collected twigs and branches of pine trees and made bonfire to show skills in making high flames and smoke.

Kalash people during the Chawmoss festival mark the end of harvest, make their wishes for the New Year while dancing in chorus, dressed in colourful robes.

