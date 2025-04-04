Open Menu

Tourists Flock To Galyat, Thandiani & Kaghan Even After 2-day Of Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 08:24 PM

Even after passing two days of Eid ul Fitr, the scenic hill stations of Galyat, Thandiani, and Kaghan continue to witness a heavy influx of tourists, with thousands flocking to the region to enjoy the serene beauty and cool climate of these areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Even after passing two days of Eid ul Fitr, the scenic hill stations of Galyat, Thandiani, and Kaghan continue to witness a heavy influx of tourists, with thousands flocking to the region to enjoy the serene beauty and cool climate of these areas.

According to official sources, the Eid holidays saw a massive turnout of visitors across the three popular destinations, and the tourist rush remains unabated as families from across the country arrive to take advantage of the festive break.

Local authorities are working to manage traffic and ensure the safety and convenience of visitors. It is expected that the tourist rush will continue through the upcoming weekend, as Saturday and Sunday are likely to attract another wave of visitors to these breathtaking destinations.

