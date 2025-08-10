Tourists flock to northern KP: Turning Independence Day into celebration of patriotism

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Against the backdrop of towering deodar trees and the emerald waters of Mahodand Lake at Oshu Valley, a wave of patriotism is sweeping across northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where thousands of tourists are arrived to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day not just with songs and flags but with deep connection to the land itself.

From Swat to Chitral and Kalam to Kaghan, these scenic valleys have become a canvas of green and white, where the national melodies of "Dil Dil Pakistan, Sohni Dharti, A jawan manzil hai asman" echo through lush green valleys and forests, families share chapli kebabs and trout fish on lakeshores, and children wave flags from vehicles and boats as part of this unique expression of national pride.

Among them is Sheraz Khan, schoolteacher from Nowshera, who journeyed with his family to the pristine Kalam Valley to mark the historic occasion. “This is how I wanted to celebrate 78 years of freedom surrounded by the beauty of Pakistan, the laughter of my children, and national songs that stir the soul,” he said, watching his kids dance to national tunes with the mountains towering behind them.

This year, the spirit of Jashn-e-Azadi is manifesting not only in urban parades and flag hoisting ceremonies but also in the heart of Pakistan’s natural wonders.

“Exploring the breathtaking valleys of Pakistan while singing national songs is our tribute to our ancestors’ heroic struggle,” Sheraz added, taking a bite from a spicy chapli kebab near the rain-drenched Mahodand Lake.

Tourists are converging in large numbers on destinations such as Malam Jabba, Saiful Malook, Nathiagali, and Kumrat Valley, where hiking, boating, and nature walks are infused with patriotic fervor.

Many are climbing scenic trails with Pakistani flags in hand, or gathering around bonfires singing anthems, transforming their travels into heartfelt tributes.

“The beauty of our land is part of our national identity,” said Waris Khattak, a tourist from Karak, who spent the day exploring Mahodand Lake.

“Every step we take on this soil reminds us of our roots, resilience, and the sacrifices behind our freedom.”

Officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority say this surge in travel is more than seasonal but it’s symbolic.

“As August 14 nears, we are witnessing record tourist arrivals. People are not just vacationing but they are celebrating the land that defines their heritage,” said Saad Khan, spokesperson for the KP Tourism Authority. “It’s patriotism in motion.”

To support and enhance this experience, the KP government has accelerated the development of tourist-friendly infrastructure. The Swat Motorway, improved access roads, and the creation of Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) in districts such as Swat, Chitral, Abbottabad, and Mansehra have made even remote areas more accessible.

One key initiative includes the launch of modern camping pods in remote valleys like Kumrat, Broghil, and Gabeen Jabba. These eco-friendly facilities provide affordable yet comfortable lodging for families, enabling them to immerse in nature without compromising safety or convenience.

“Each pod is equipped with beds, a kitchen, and a bathroom,” said Habib Arif, Director of Culture and Tourism. “And unlike private hotels charging Rs25,000–30,000 per room per night, these pods cost just Rs3,500–5,000.”

In a groundbreaking move that further marks this year’s Independence Day celebrations, a 16-member all-women trekking expedition set off this week for Tirich Mir Base Camp which is the highest mountain peak in Pakistan outside Gilgit-Baltistan. The diverse team includes trekkers from Chitral, Kalash, Gilgit, and across Pakistan, supported by 35 local porters and guides.

“This is a milestone for KP’s adventure tourism and women's inclusion,” Arif said, adding that several other trekking groups have also registered for the route, showing growing interest in high-altitude patriotism.

This Independence Day, patriotism is no longer confined to flag hoisting ceremonies. It's being redefined by those who walk the valleys, hike the trails, and immerse in the landscapes their ancestors once dreamed of protecting.

The government is also planning a series of events throughout August such as cultural festivals, sports tournaments, heritage exhibitions, and digital showcases to promote inclusion and national pride.

Orphans, widows, artists, athletes, and students are all being invited to participate in the celebrations under the theme of unity and remembrance.

All museums in KP were opened for people including the lone Ghandhara's Peshawar Museum for people in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

“We want every citizen to experience the magic of Pakistan not just read about it in textbooks,” Saad Khan emphasized.

As the sun dipped below the peaks and national flags fluttered among the towns, velleys and trees, Sheraz Khan and his family packed up their tent near Mahodand Lake with a newfound sense of pride.

“We came here to breathe fresh air,” he said, posing for a family photo beneath the waving flags, “but we leave with a fresher sense of love for our country.”

Indeed, as Pakistan approaches its 78th year of independence, the act of exploring its majestic north becomes more than just a holiday rather it becomes a powerful declaration of unity, identity, and enduring hope.

