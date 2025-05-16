Tourists flock to Upper Hazara Division as temperatures soar across the country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) As scorching temperatures grip vast parts of the country, thousands of tourists are heading to the scenic hills of the Upper Hazara Division to escape the blistering heat and find relief in the region’s cooler climate.

Popular destinations such as Abbottabad, Nathia Gali, Thandiani, Ayubia, Kaghan, Naran and surrounding hill stations have witnessed a significant surge in tourist inflow over the past few days. Hotels, guest houses, and rest houses are reporting near-full occupancy, while traffic congestion has been observed on main roads leading to these areas.

Families from the plains of Punjab, Sindh and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been arriving in large numbers, seeking respite in the lush green landscapes, refreshing breeze, and relatively mild temperatures of the region.

Local businesses, including restaurants, roadside vendors, and transport services, are enjoying a seasonal boost. However, authorities have advised travelers to follow safety protocols, avoid over-speeding on winding mountain roads, and ensure responsible tourism by protecting the environment.

The Meteorological Department has forecast continued high temperatures in the southern and central parts of the country, further fueling expectations of increased tourist activity in the Upper Hazara region in the coming days.

District administrations and tourism departments have stepped up efforts to manage the growing crowds, ensure smooth traffic flow, and maintain law and order to provide a safe and pleasant experience for visitors.