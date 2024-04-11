Tourists Flocked Abbottabad And Mansehra During Eid-ul-Fitr Vacations
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Despite the heavy rain forecast across the Hazara division, a large number of domestic tourists arrived in Galyat, Kaghan, Naran, and Shogran on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr vacations to revel in the serene beauty of the region.
According to reports, thousands of vehicles entered Galyat, Kaghan, and Shogran valleys on the second day of Eid, with the influx of tourists continuing steadily.
Local journalist Faheem Sawati, speaking to APP, commended the efforts of the Mansehra police and administration for ensuring safe travel. He highlighted that this year, District Police Officer Manshera deployed hundreds of policemen along the Karakoram Highway, Manshera, Kaghan, Naran, and Balakot road, effectively maintaining law and order and managing traffic flow.
Similarly, in Abbottabad, more than 400 policemen were deployed to regulate traffic and assist tourists.
A tourist from Rawalpindi, Ahsan Ali, praised the traffic police for their efficient management. He remarked that they did not encounter any difficulties until reaching Naran, whereas traveling during Eid vacations had been challenging in previous years.
In anticipation of heavy rain, traffic police also issued a travel advisory to tourists, urging them to seek shelter in case of heavy rain or landslides and to contact the police or rescue 1122 for assistance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SP visit to review security, traffic arrangements in Murree6 minutes ago
-
RWMC lifted hundreds of tons waste during Eid days6 minutes ago
-
SP Sadar celebrates Eid with police jawans at remote outpost16 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of murder of 7 kids, woman16 minutes ago
-
Rs 10,000 disbursement for poor continues in Abbottabad36 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely in Sindh on Friday56 minutes ago
-
Twelve people drown as boat capsizes in Indus river1 hour ago
-
Two-day Eid food festival begins in Hyderabad Gymkhana1 hour ago
-
DC, DPO Abbottabad visits orphanage house, district jail1 hour ago
-
Exemplary arrangements for tourists at Safari Zoo: Mudassar Riaz2 hours ago
-
President exchanges Eid greetings with parliamentarians, party workers2 hours ago
-
President visits former MPA's house in Shaheed Benazirabad, condoles death of his wife3 hours ago