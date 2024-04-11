Tourists flocked Abbottabad and Mansehra during Eid-ul-Fitr vacations

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Despite the heavy rain forecast across the Hazara division, a large number of domestic tourists arrived in Galyat, Kaghan, Naran, and Shogran on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr vacations to revel in the serene beauty of the region.

According to reports, thousands of vehicles entered Galyat, Kaghan, and Shogran valleys on the second day of Eid, with the influx of tourists continuing steadily.

Local journalist Faheem Sawati, speaking to APP, commended the efforts of the Mansehra police and administration for ensuring safe travel. He highlighted that this year, District Police Officer Manshera deployed hundreds of policemen along the Karakoram Highway, Manshera, Kaghan, Naran, and Balakot road, effectively maintaining law and order and managing traffic flow.

Similarly, in Abbottabad, more than 400 policemen were deployed to regulate traffic and assist tourists.

A tourist from Rawalpindi, Ahsan Ali, praised the traffic police for their efficient management. He remarked that they did not encounter any difficulties until reaching Naran, whereas traveling during Eid vacations had been challenging in previous years.

In anticipation of heavy rain, traffic police also issued a travel advisory to tourists, urging them to seek shelter in case of heavy rain or landslides and to contact the police or rescue 1122 for assistance.