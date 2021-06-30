UrduPoint.com
Tourists Injured Markhor In Chitral, Escapes From Toshi Shah Shah Conservancy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Tourists injured Markhor in Chitral, escapes from Toshi Shah Shah conservancy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Few tourists in Chitral district injured a Markor in a bid of hunting the wild goat with long and beautiful spiral horns and escaped from Toshi Shah Shah conservancy.

General Secretary of Alburhan Village Conservation Council, Shezada Gul informed APP that the tourists injured the Markhor through gun shots made by them in a bid of hunting the rare animal.

The Wildlife Watchers noted the registration number of the vehicles used by tourists and informed the local Police.

The hunters however, made there escape by speeding up the vehicle. The injured Markhor was shifted to veterinary hospital.

