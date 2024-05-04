Open Menu

Tourists, Locals Enjoy Traditional Sports, Music In Qaqlasht Festival

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 06:15 PM

Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival

Spectacular sports and musical activities were held on the second last of the ongoing Qaqlasht Festival on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Spectacular sports and musical activities were held on the second last of the ongoing Qaqlasht Festival on Saturday.

Organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), district administration Upper Chitral and Qaqlasht Committee, the event continued to attract foreign and domestic tourists besides a large number of residents, who enjoyed various games held in the scenic meadow in Upper Chitral.

Deputy Commissioner Irfanuddin, District Police Officer Muhammad Attique Shah and Chitral Scouts’ Lt-Col Noor Illahi, Shahzada Sikandarul Mulk, the chairman of the Qaqlasht Committee, and officials of KPCTA also attended the festival.

Different sports competitions, including polo, sports for the physically challenged persons, traditional food stalls, cultural shows, tug-of-war, skate shooting, marathon races, volleyball, cricket, football, and archery were held.

In football, the Mastuj team beat the Mustajapanda team of Lower Chitral while Peshawar Browsers defeated the Reshin team in thrilling matches.

In cricket, Morkoh, Jan Brothers, Raja Tigers, Snowghar Heroes and Greenlast teams won their respective matches in the second round and qualified for the next round.

Similarly, local hockey matches were held between the Reshin Rezidors and Charoon teams, which were enjoyed by the tourists and residents. The tourists and guests also enjoyed traditional music and food and thanked the KPCTA and others for organizing the event in a befitting manner.

They said the historic festival would promote tourism in the region. Besides players and spectators, foreign and domestic tourists have thronged the lush green venue to enjoy the festival.

The organizers have established a tent village to facilitate the tourists besides setting up food and cultural stalls for the tourists. They said that a record number of teams were participating in various games.

APP/ijz/1755

Related Topics

Cricket Football Hockey Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Music Polo Marathon Chitral Mastuj Event

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh

Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh

20 seconds ago
 Action against profiteering continues

Action against profiteering continues

22 seconds ago
 Rwanda denies involvement in DRC camp attack

Rwanda denies involvement in DRC camp attack

24 seconds ago
 Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered

Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered

10 minutes ago
 Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid ..

Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid's room

11 minutes ago
 Village committees assures support to govt in main ..

Village committees assures support to govt in maintaining peace

11 minutes ago
Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamaba ..

Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamabad before monsoon

11 minutes ago
 Rescuers hold mock drills

Rescuers hold mock drills

11 minutes ago
 May 9 was a planned conspiracy: Khawaja Asif

May 9 was a planned conspiracy: Khawaja Asif

26 minutes ago
 US blames Rwanda for deadly attack on displaced ca ..

US blames Rwanda for deadly attack on displaced camp in DR Congo

26 minutes ago
 Rs.812.4 million fine imposed on 7774 power pilfer ..

Rs.812.4 million fine imposed on 7774 power pilferers

26 minutes ago
 Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administers ..

Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administers anti-polio drops to his son

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan