Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Spectacular sports and musical activities were held on the second last of the ongoing Qaqlasht Festival on Saturday.

Organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), district administration Upper Chitral and Qaqlasht Committee, the event continued to attract foreign and domestic tourists besides a large number of residents, who enjoyed various games held in the scenic meadow in Upper Chitral.

Deputy Commissioner Irfanuddin, District Police Officer Muhammad Attique Shah and Chitral Scouts’ Lt-Col Noor Illahi, Shahzada Sikandarul Mulk, the chairman of the Qaqlasht Committee, and officials of KPCTA also attended the festival.

Different sports competitions, including polo, sports for the physically challenged persons, traditional food stalls, cultural shows, tug-of-war, skate shooting, marathon races, volleyball, cricket, football, and archery were held.

In football, the Mastuj team beat the Mustajapanda team of Lower Chitral while Peshawar Browsers defeated the Reshin team in thrilling matches.

In cricket, Morkoh, Jan Brothers, Raja Tigers, Snowghar Heroes and Greenlast teams won their respective matches in the second round and qualified for the next round.

Similarly, local hockey matches were held between the Reshin Rezidors and Charoon teams, which were enjoyed by the tourists and residents. The tourists and guests also enjoyed traditional music and food and thanked the KPCTA and others for organizing the event in a befitting manner.

They said the historic festival would promote tourism in the region. Besides players and spectators, foreign and domestic tourists have thronged the lush green venue to enjoy the festival.

The organizers have established a tent village to facilitate the tourists besides setting up food and cultural stalls for the tourists. They said that a record number of teams were participating in various games.

