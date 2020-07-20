UrduPoint.com
Tourists Not Allowed To Enter Malakand Division

Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:07 PM

Tourists not allowed to enter Malakand Division

The distrct administration has stopped entry of tourists into Malakand Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The distrct administration has stopped entry of tourists into Malakand Division.

According to a handout, on directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Dargai Waheed Ullah supervised and monitored Zar Abad check post for prevention of tourists entry into Malakand Division.

The deputy commissioner issued stern directions were issued to the Incharge concerned to avert the tourists coming towards Malakand Division, while the Additional Assistant Commissioner Dargai also ensured execution of SOPs devised against Covid-19, at various shops, cattle mandis, markets and general public in Sub-Division Dargai.

More Stories From Pakistan

