Tourists Reaching Hazara To Enjoy Eid Vacations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Tourists reaching Hazara to enjoy Eid vacations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :On the second day of Eid ul Fitr Sunday, a large number of people from all over the country reached the tourist attractions in the Hazara division and enjoyed the Eid vacation.

In the early morning, people have reached tourist spots including Khanpur Dam, Tarbaila Lake, Sarban Hill and Ilyasi mosque Abbottabad, Galyat, Thandyani, Kunhar River, Siran Valley, and others.

Although on this Eid no rush of tourists has been witnessed owing to the heavy rains in the region and cold weather, still people are visiting different places of the Hazara division. Traffic flow on Karakoram Highway (KKH) at various places from Havelian to Abbottabad and Abbottabad to Mansehra remained smooth where traffic police have bifurcated the Karakoram Highway into two lanes.

Hazara police also made special arrangements for security and traffic flow.

Tourists of Punjab and Sindh are also enjoying the pleasant weather of the upper Hazara division after heavy rain while the weather becomes cold in the evening and afterwards.

Four days ago after the surge of glaciers on the Mansehra Naran and Jalkhad (MNJ) road, 26 people from four families who were trapped in Naran were safely rescued by joint efforts of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and local administration officials during the Eid holidays.

Among the trapped tourists, there were six women and three children who were safely rescued after long and strenuous efforts and taken to Balakot.

Following recent unexpected rainfall and snowfall in Naran and adjoining areas, three more tourists moved to the highway, and local authorities have imposed restrictions on tourists coming to Naran.

However, tourists can still visit other tourist destinations such as Kaghan, and Shogran. Tourists have expressed gratitude to the local administration for the rescue efforts.

