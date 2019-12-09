Tourists rush increases to 'Kumrat Valley' after snowfall of winter season

One of the lavish green valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 'Kumrat Valley' is become the hub of attraction for local and foreign tourists after the snowfall it received where a number of tourists are visiting and enjoying snow capped mountains with taking interesting selfies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :One of the lavish green valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 'Kumrat Valley' is become the hub of attraction for local and foreign tourists after the snowfall it received where a number of tourists are visiting and enjoying snow capped mountains with taking interesting selfies.

With the start of snowfall season, the hilly areas of the country have been blanketed with white layers of snow and among such areas is Kumrat Valley as a heaven on earth is most desiring place for tourists these days, a report aired by a private news channel said.

According to locals , a great crowd was observed at hotels, restaurants and stalls of Pakoras, fries and coffee/tea, where people were enjoying hot food and hot drinks to keep themselves warm.

Kumrat is a beautiful valley in Pakistan and it is one of the scenic valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a picturesque spot for travelers and adventurers from all over the Pakistan and the rest of the world.

Every Winter season, thousands of tourists and adventurers from different areas of the world, particularly from Pakistan visit to Kumrat valley and enjoy the greenery and cool weather in this luxurious beautiful valley.

A tourist Rimsha Ahmad along with family said, Kumrat valley is in itself a tourist destination offers a wonderful environment, peace and beauty to enjoy, but when you visit this beautiful valley, you must explore for these destinations in this valley including Bara Dand Lake and Panjkora River.

Another excited visitor Muhammad Sohail commented that in winters this valley giving a wonderland look where i will suggest my fellows to come and captured this nature beauty of this valley in ur campers for life time golden memories.

Jabbir Falak a tourist from Lahore said we are here after the snowfall as we were waiting for this moment and we are delighted to see snowfall as I have never seen snowfall before in our life.

"We have enjoyed a lot. Kumrat Valley is a beautiful place and we are happy to be here," said another tourist.

This beautiful valley offers cool weather, amazing scenery, and some superb fresh water , people should visit here once in a winter for trip because there is a peace and comfort waiting for you, said another foreignertourist.