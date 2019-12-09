UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourists Rush Increases To 'Kumrat Valley' After Snowfall Of Winter Season

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tourists rush increases to 'Kumrat Valley' after snowfall of winter season

One of the lavish green valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 'Kumrat Valley' is become the hub of attraction for local and foreign tourists after the snowfall it received where a number of tourists are visiting and enjoying snow capped mountains with taking interesting selfies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :One of the lavish green valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 'Kumrat Valley' is become the hub of attraction for local and foreign tourists after the snowfall it received where a number of tourists are visiting and enjoying snow capped mountains with taking interesting selfies.

With the start of snowfall season, the hilly areas of the country have been blanketed with white layers of snow and among such areas is Kumrat Valley as a heaven on earth is most desiring place for tourists these days, a report aired by a private news channel said.

According to locals , a great crowd was observed at hotels, restaurants and stalls of Pakoras, fries and coffee/tea, where people were enjoying hot food and hot drinks to keep themselves warm.

Kumrat is a beautiful valley in Pakistan and it is one of the scenic valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a picturesque spot for travelers and adventurers from all over the Pakistan and the rest of the world.

Every Winter season, thousands of tourists and adventurers from different areas of the world, particularly from Pakistan visit to Kumrat valley and enjoy the greenery and cool weather in this luxurious beautiful valley.

A tourist Rimsha Ahmad along with family said, Kumrat valley is in itself a tourist destination offers a wonderful environment, peace and beauty to enjoy, but when you visit this beautiful valley, you must explore for these destinations in this valley including Bara Dand Lake and Panjkora River.

Another excited visitor Muhammad Sohail commented that in winters this valley giving a wonderland look where i will suggest my fellows to come and captured this nature beauty of this valley in ur campers for life time golden memories.

Jabbir Falak a tourist from Lahore said we are here after the snowfall as we were waiting for this moment and we are delighted to see snowfall as I have never seen snowfall before in our life.

"We have enjoyed a lot. Kumrat Valley is a beautiful place and we are happy to be here," said another tourist.

This beautiful valley offers cool weather, amazing scenery, and some superb fresh water , people should visit here once in a winter for trip because there is a peace and comfort waiting for you, said another foreignertourist.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Water Winters Visit Hub Gold Family All From

Recent Stories

Sports is the only medium to bring people together ..

7 minutes ago

Corruption thwarts attempts to build a better worl ..

13 minutes ago

Dua Mangi reveals more details about her kidnapper ..

23 minutes ago

Normandy Four Summit in Paris Expected to Last Alm ..

18 minutes ago

TV cable employee found dead in office

18 minutes ago

Freedom activist Asghar dies in Muzaffarabad traff ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.