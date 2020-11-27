Tourists rushed Galyat after snow blocked road clearance

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in district Abbottabad, a large number of tourists from Punjab and KP rushed to Galyat after clearance of snow from main Murree road.

Tourists including male, female and children enjoyed the snow, stalls of winter cuisines including hot coffee, Chappal Kabab, fish, soup, Pakora and Samosa were also decorated and packed with the tourists. Although Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and traffic police managed to clear the roads but still traffic jam was a huge problem for both tourists and locals.

GDA also issued a travel advisory for the tourist visiting the scenic Galyat to avoid accidents as roads are still slippery.

GDA advised locals and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel as the road is slippery after snowfall and rain, use iron chain during the travel, ensure extra fuel in the vehicle, wear warm clothes, keep water and biscuits in the vehicle.

Galyat and Thandyani received more than one feet snow during three days, Abbottabad Murree road, Nathiagali Ayubia road and Changla Gali roads were cleared by GDA, KPHA and C&W for all sorts of traffic.

On the directives of Chairman GDA, emergency and road clearance staff remained in Galyat for 24 hours to help people and clear the road for traffic as snow.