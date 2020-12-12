UrduPoint.com
Tourists Rushed Galyat To Enjoy Live Snowfall

Sat 12th December 2020 | 05:05 PM

A large number of tourists Saturday from various places of the country rushed Galyat to enjoy live snowfall which was continued on the second consecutive day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :A large number of tourists Saturday from various places of the country rushed Galyat to enjoy live snowfall which was continued on the second consecutive day.

Galyat and Thandyani have received 1.75 snow during the third spell of current winter snowfall which has increased the attraction of Galyat for tourists.

The other tourist spots including Kaghan, Naran, and Shugran have received more than 4 feet of snow during the last two days which stuck life in the upper Mansehra district and most roads were blocked.

According to the Meteorological department weather forecast for the upper parts of the Hazara division, the current spell of snowfall and rain would be ended late at night.

Tourists including male, female and children enjoyed live snowfall in Galyat, stalls of winter cuisine including hot coffee, Chappal Kabab, fish, soup, Pakora and Smaosa were also decorated and packed with tourists.

In Galyat although snow clearing machinery of GDA, KP Highways Authority and C&W are busy to clear the main Murree road but still traffic jam is a huge problem for both tourists and locals.

Keeping in view of the difficulties of tourist in Galyat during and after GDA also issued an advisory for tourists for safe travel, GDA advised tourists to use vehicles in good condition and bring extra clothes while coming to Galyat.

