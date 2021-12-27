UrduPoint.com

Tourists Throng Muree To Enjoy Snowfall: Administration Issues Advisory

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The administration of Murree Tehsil on Monday issued travel advisory advising the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree.

According to Assistant Commissioner Murree, the new travel advisory had been issued for the tourists as snowfall brought a large number of tourists to Murree.

Barian to Nathiagali road was closed due to snowfall, he said adding, the tourists could contact control room on 051-9269016, Assistant Commissioner office on 0321-3219221 and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murree on 0321-5615668 to get information. Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The intermittent snowfall had attracted a large number of tourists to the area and different areas of Murree had received nearly one feet snowfall till afternoon on Monday.

The town had a parking capacity of nearly 35,00 vehicles while over 60,500 vehicles had entered Murree so far. The local administration and traffic cops were presented in the field for assisting the tourists, he added.

The tourists had been advised to keep the air pressure in their vehicle's tyres low and always avoid stopping their cars in the middle of the road for capturing selfies and photos. He asked the citizens to follow traffic rules for maintaining the traffic flow.

He said enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors were deployed at all important points to facilitate the tourists and regulate traffic flow.

He said the administration and traffic police were striving to provide all possible facilities to the tourists.

