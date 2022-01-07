Tourists throng Murree after heavy snowfall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :A large number of tourists from all across the country especially from Punjab are visiting the snow capped hills of Murree, Galiyat and adjoining areas to enjoy snowfall.

There were slippery roads and traffic jams in some areas. However, the Highway Department and administration of Murree remained active to clear the roads but traffic mess struck many areas.

Heavy snowfall was reported in Gallyat. Nathiagali and the suburbs received almost two to three feet of snowfall.

As the tourists' influx remained unprecedented, the business activities were increased manifold.

The administration of Murree Tehsil also issued a travel advisory, asking the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information before travelling to hill stations.

Following snowfall in the Murree and surrounding areas, the Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) had issued an advisory for the visitors heading to the hill station on the special traffic arrangements made.

A CTP spokesperson said they had made special traffic arrangements and devised a comprehensive plan to facilitate tourists heading to Murree to enjoy snowfall.

Several points had been designated for car parking. A number of main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two-way traffic to ease traffic flow.

He urged tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess, particularly during snowfall, could be avoided.

Assistant Commissioner, Murree urged the tourists to follow traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion.

The AC said that due to the snowfall, thousands of tourists from all over the country were coming to the hill station.

The administration had made special arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic and heavy machinery was being used to remove snow from different roads.

He informed that the administration had issued travel advisory advising the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree.

He said that new travel advisory had been issued for the tourists as snowfall brought a large number of tourists to Murree.

The tourists could contact control room on 051-9269016, Assistant Commissioner office on 0321-3219221 and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murree on 0321-5615668 to get information.

Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The intermittent snowfall had attracted a large number of tourists to the area. The town had a parking capacity of nearly 35,00 vehicles while over 155,000 vehicles had entered Murree during last five days while nearly 135,000 went out.

He informed that over 30,000 vehicles entered the hill station on Friday.

The tourists had been advised to keep the air pressure in their vehicle's tyres low and avoid stopping their cars in the middle of the road for capturing selfies and photos.

He said though the snow blanket made the "Queen of Mountains" even more beautiful, which attracted a large number of tourists, motorists face traffic congestion.

Moreover, as the roads get wet and slippery, the traffic moves ever slower.

In this regard, he advised the visitors to ensure there is low air pressure in their tyres and to keep their fuel tank full.

Moreover, he advised them to ensure a functioning and fully charged car batteries so that their vehicles are mechanically fit for the extreme environment.

