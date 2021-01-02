UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourists Throng Murree On Weekend,advises To Strictly Follow Traffic Rules, SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 01:03 PM

Tourists throng Murree on weekend,advises to strictly follow traffic rules, SOPs

Despite biting cold, a great rush of tourists was witnessed in Murree on weekend where tourists were seen taking photos along roadsides which caused hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic in some roads

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Despite biting cold, a great rush of tourists was witnessed in Murree on weekend where tourists were seen taking photos along roadsides which caused hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic in some roads.

DSP traffic police in Murree while talking to a private news channel urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess could be avoided and motorists should avoid wrong parking on roads which would help ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

He said"Murree is the most attractive resort for tourists and all out efforts were being made to resolve the traffic problems." He said natural beauty of Murree during winters attracted a large number of tourists every year so motorists faced severe traffic congestion,adding that traffic moved even slower due to heavy traffic load.

He said on eve of new year around 32,000 vehicles were entered in Murree, in this regard,we had deployed senior traffic officers to monitor traffic arrangements in the hill station to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow.

He said that an enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of senior traffic officers had been deployed to monitor traffic and guide the tourists.

Weekend was another factors which encouraged domestic tourists to plan their trips to the beautiful hilly areas of northern Pakistan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Murree Winters Vehicles Traffic Guide All

Recent Stories

Taliban Kidnap 45 Bus Passengers in Western Afghan ..

2 minutes ago

AstraZeneca to Supply 2Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vacci ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ Seyaj intercepts 76 kg of meth an ..

18 minutes ago

FBR to collect Rs 2, 204 billion in the first half ..

40 minutes ago

Hurriyat forum condemns killing of youth in fake e ..

21 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Ratifies International Protocol to Abol ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.