Tourists throng Murree on weekend,advises to strictly follow traffic rules, SOPs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Despite biting cold, a great rush of tourists was witnessed in Murree on weekend where tourists were seen taking photos along roadsides which caused hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic in some roads.

DSP traffic police in Murree while talking to a private news channel urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess could be avoided and motorists should avoid wrong parking on roads which would help ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

He said"Murree is the most attractive resort for tourists and all out efforts were being made to resolve the traffic problems." He said natural beauty of Murree during winters attracted a large number of tourists every year so motorists faced severe traffic congestion,adding that traffic moved even slower due to heavy traffic load.

He said on eve of new year around 32,000 vehicles were entered in Murree, in this regard,we had deployed senior traffic officers to monitor traffic arrangements in the hill station to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow.

He said that an enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of senior traffic officers had been deployed to monitor traffic and guide the tourists.

Weekend was another factors which encouraged domestic tourists to plan their trips to the beautiful hilly areas of northern Pakistan, he added.