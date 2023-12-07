Open Menu

Tourists Throng Recreational Sites, Scenic Valleys To Enjoy Snowfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Tourists were thronging to various recreational sites across the country especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enjoy the mountainous areas and scenic valleys, where snowfall attracts an unprecedented number of tourists.

Talking to APP, Rafique Ahmed, a resident of G-10 visited along with his family to Swat, said that rains in the Malam Jabba and Kalam valleys were attracting a substantial number of tourists to enjoy games and skiing.

He said that the pleasant weather and peaceful ambiance have made their day joyful and exciting forcing them to come out from home not only to relish their memories but also to enjoy great fun.

He further urged foreign and local tourists to visit the scenic valleys in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to observe nature to get fresh breeze-air.

Sajid Ali, a resident of Peshawar, said that Malam Jabba’s lush green mountainous beauty and features take tourists to a new level of adventure, amusement, and excitement.

He said the modern facilities should be provided to the tourists to attract a larger number of them during winter. “KP has great and amazing tourism potential to attract and encourage the tourists at large,” he added.

Waqar Ahmed, a student at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), said that he and his classmates were planning to visit mountain areas during the winter vacations to enjoy their trip.

