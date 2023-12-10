Open Menu

Tourists Throng Recreational Sites, Scenic Valleys To Enjoy Winter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Tourists throng recreational sites, scenic valleys to enjoy winter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Tourists were flocking to various recreational sites across the country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to enjoy the mountainous areas and scenic valleys, where snowfall attracts an unprecedented number of tourists.

Talking to APP, Rafique Ahmed, a resident of G-10 who visited Swat along with his family, said that rains in the Malam Jabba and Kalam valleys were attracting a substantial number of tourists to enjoy games and skiing.

He said the pleasant weather and peaceful ambiance have made their day joyful and exciting by forcing them to come out of home not only to relish their memories but also to enjoy great fun.

He further urged foreign and local tourists to visit the scenic valleys in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to observe nature and get fresh air.

Sajid Ali, a resident of Peshawar, said that Malam Jabba’s lush green mountainous beauty and features take tourists to a new level of adventure, amusement, and excitement.

He said modern facilities should be provided to tourists to attract a larger number of them during the winter. “KP has great and amazing tourism potential to attract and encourage tourists at large,” he added.

Waqar Ahmed, a student at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), said that he and his classmates were planning to visit mountain areas during the winter vacations to enjoy their trip.

