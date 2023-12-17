Open Menu

Tourists Throng Scenic Valley Of 'Kalash' To Enjoy Week-long Choimus Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The annual week-long historic Kalash tribe's colorful 'Choimus festival has formally begun to attract a large number of tourists from all corners of the country and abroad, where various unique cultural festivals will be part of the main carnival, including the slaughter of sacrificial goats, traditional dance, and making effigies of different animals with wheat flour.

"Hugo crowds of tourists are visiting the scenic valley to enjoy the cultural festival of Kalash, which will continue until December 22," the ptv news channel reported.

"Choimus Festival, also known as Chitirmas Festival, is celebrated in winter every year and holds great importance among the Kalasha people. It is celebrated with a colorful swirl of traditional dances, foods, and prayer chants to the Balomain spirit by the Kalasha tribe.

"

The locals perform rituals for purification during the festival at the dawn of the New Year, said a local.

"The Choimus Kalash festival is a must-attend event for anyone interested in culture, which offers a unique opportunity to learn about Pakistani culture and make lifelong memories," said a tourist.

"It provides a meaningful experience by letting guests observe the colorful customs of the Kalash people as they joyfully and respectfully mark the winter solstice," said a foreign tourist.

"This colorful event is attracting locals and travelers, who are enjoying plenty of activities around a large bonfire," said another local tourist.

