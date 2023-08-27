Tourists throng to hilly areas to beat heat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A large number of tourists have thronged to scenic hilly resorts and lush green valleys in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Naran, Kaghan, and Kalam to enjoy pleasant weather conditions amid scorching heat that gripped various parts of the country.

According to a private news channel, Nathiagali, a famous hilly area was attracting a large number of tourists this summer season from all the provinces where owners of hotels, plazas and houses were earning almost double compared to the previous years.

With a heavy influx of domestic tourists, local people have vacated rooms of their houses for tourists in Nathia Gali, Ayubia, and Kalam to increase their profits.

Tourists were also being seen in tents at scenic tourist places at Ayubia, Donga Gali and Thandyani where they were enjoying waterfalls, lush green valleys, meadows and snow-covered mountain peaks.

