Tourists Throng To Murree To Beat Heat

September 01, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A large number of tourists from twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Friday thronged to Murree and other hilly resorts to enjoy cold weather and beat the scorching heat that has gripped various parts of the country.

Talking to APP, Anita Ahsan, a resident of G-11, said that the intensive heat wave forced people of twin cities to visit hilly areas including Pathriyata, Nathia Gali, Ayubia and other places.

Haroon Waheed, a resident of Rawalpindi, along with the family visited Murree and complained that owners of hotels, plazas and houses were overcharging from tourists.

He further said that the authorities concerned should ensure cleanliness as international tourists were also visiting the spots.

He said that substandard food is sold on eateries and other tourist sites, demanding strict actions against such responsible.

