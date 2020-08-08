UrduPoint.com
Tourists Throngs Hazara As Tourism Resumes In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:17 PM

Tourists throngs Hazara as tourism resumes in country

Thousands of tourists from across the country thronged to Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan, Naran and Shugran as the government opened the tourism sector after controlling the COVID-19 in the country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Thousands of tourists from across the country thronged to Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan, Naran and Shugran as the government opened the tourism sector after controlling the COVID-19 in the country.

Hotels and restaurant owners have also thanked the government for listening to their grievances regarding their losses owing to the closure of the tourism industry during the pandemic of coronavirus.

The tourism industry besides other sectors were closed to contain COVID-19 pandemic surged in the country in March 2020.

After the announcement of the reopening tourism sector, thousands of tourists from across the country have rushed in the upper parts of the Hazara division including Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan, Naran and Shugran.

The tourists are also enjoying the travel on the most beautiful motorway of Pakistan Hazara motorway which also reduced the travel time and provided an alternative route with the best facilities.

Amjad Ali, a tourist from Lahore told the media that they were stuck in the house after the outbreak of the coronavirus from the last five months but after lifting of ban on tourism by the government he along with his family has started the journey to Hazara division.

He said they would visit Galyat, Kaghan, Naran, Shugran and Babusar Top which were the most beautiful tourist attractions in Hazara with beautiful rivers and lakes.

The Hotels Association Hazara Division President thanked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal governments for granting permission to tourism, saying, it would help them to recover their huge losses and provide a chance to the tourists to enjoy the serene beauty of the Hazara and Northern areas of Pakistan.

