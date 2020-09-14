UrduPoint.com
Tourists To Be Facilitated With A New Mall Road, Parking Spaces, Well-maintained Public Toilets: Sadaqat Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tourists to be facilitated with a new mall road, parking spaces, well-maintained public toilets: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday announced for a comprehensive plan devised to facilitate Murree tourists with a new Mall road, well-managed six public toilets and parking spaces.

Talking to a private news channel, he said in order to restore the natural beauty of this hilly-area, Punjab government already have approved the proposals for restoration of Mall road, resolving the issue of traffic congestion and removing the paucity of parking lots.

"We will be providing improved facilities to tourists at these spots," he said as such activity would improve economic activity and generate employment opportunities for locals.

The number of tourists, he said, started increasing as the present government was trying to provide better facilities to them.

Unfortunately, he said, no proper attention was given to the tourism sector during previous regime, he added.

He further said that all possible facilities would be provided to tourists, adding that additional traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors had also been deployed at Mall roads and all important points.

He said for the construction of new Mall road, private companies should also come forward and construct well managed toilets and rest rooms for the facilitation of Murree tourist.

MNA while condemning the issue said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the torture of tourists, including women, by hotel staff on Murree Expressway,adding, he said the responsible would be brought to justice and the victim family would be provided justice.

He also appealed the social media users to exercise caution and to be responsible at all times in reporting any incidents.

