ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Tourists will start getting tickets for recreational spots online as the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) signed an agreement with Bookme.pk on Monday, aimed at boosting tourism activities with effective use of modern technology.

According to a news release received here, the initiative was meant to provide a hassle-free digital experience to the tourists so that they could purchase tickets conveniently through Bookme.pk in Lahore. "This partnership supports government agenda of promoting tourism in Pakistan." "We are addressing the fast-evolving needs of today's digital citizens. This partnership aims to establish a convenient and hassle-free digital ticket purchasing experience for WCLA tours and events in Lahore with a digital one-click solution for everything," WLCA Director General Kamran Lashari said while speaking on the occasion.

He said people of Pakistan deserved safe and friction-free online interactions and Bookme had developed a customer-centered platform which was fit for their needs.

Bookme.pk Chief Executive Officer Faizan Aslam said his organization was proud of promoting tourism in heart of Pakistan along with WLCA as Lahore had been included by the New York Times in its list of dream destination for 2021.

"This partnership will boosts tourist experience through smooth and seamless traveling transactions," he maintained, adding bookme.pk had a portfolio of over 4.6 million customer base.

Bookme.pk is Pakistan's leading e-ticketing platform of the transportation and entertainment industry. In terms of digital transactions, it is also among the largest e-commerce platforms in the country.