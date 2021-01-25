UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourists To Get Online Tickets For Lahore's Recreational Spots

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Tourists to get online tickets for Lahore's recreational spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Tourists will start getting tickets for recreational spots online as the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) signed an agreement with Bookme.pk on Monday, aimed at boosting tourism activities with effective use of modern technology.

According to a news release received here, the initiative was meant to provide a hassle-free digital experience to the tourists so that they could purchase tickets conveniently through Bookme.pk in Lahore. "This partnership supports government agenda of promoting tourism in Pakistan." "We are addressing the fast-evolving needs of today's digital citizens. This partnership aims to establish a convenient and hassle-free digital ticket purchasing experience for WCLA tours and events in Lahore with a digital one-click solution for everything," WLCA Director General Kamran Lashari said while speaking on the occasion.

He said people of Pakistan deserved safe and friction-free online interactions and Bookme had developed a customer-centered platform which was fit for their needs.

Bookme.pk Chief Executive Officer Faizan Aslam said his organization was proud of promoting tourism in heart of Pakistan along with WLCA as Lahore had been included by the New York Times in its list of dream destination for 2021.

"This partnership will boosts tourist experience through smooth and seamless traveling transactions," he maintained, adding bookme.pk had a portfolio of over 4.6 million customer base.

Bookme.pk is Pakistan's leading e-ticketing platform of the transportation and entertainment industry. In terms of digital transactions, it is also among the largest e-commerce platforms in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Tours New York Government Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution delivering on its growth strate ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Switzerland

26 minutes ago

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

41 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.