Tourists to have hassle-free Bahrain-Kalam route next season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Kalam, one of the top tourists' destination,would regain its lost glory and expected to attract huge number of travel enthusiasts as construction work on 32 kilometer Bahrain-kalam road is scheduled to be completed before next season.

The 32 km bumpy hilly road that has been testing travelers' nerves for the last nine years, devastated by floods in July 2010, would reduce half the traveling time after its completion.

An official source in Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) regretted that it could not be developed due to an administrative and political rift between previous regimes of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the centre and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the province.

He said the National Highway Authority (NHA) had made allocations to construct this road but the amount was not released by the then PML-N government at the center.

The official said PTI government could do nothing as the area was falling in the jurisdiction of the NHA, responsible to carry out the development work.

He said since the issues were resolved, the development work on Bahrain-Kalam route would be completed before next summer season which, "is a good news for enthusiast tourists looking to discover scenic beauty of the area." To a query, he said due to winter season and to keep traffic moving slowing of the pace of work at the project was rationale. He claimed that 30 per cent work had already been finished.

He categorically sated that the complete road was being constructed a fresh and safety walls were also being erected along the route for public safety and to protect the project from erosion.

He said Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, who hails from Swat, had also directed the NHA to complete construction of the road at the earliest.

In a video message to APP, Senior Minister Tourism, sports, Youth, Culture and Archeology�Khyber Pakhtunkhwa�Atif Khan also expressed the hope that the project would be completed in due course of time.

Meanwhile, the tourists visiting the area praising the beauty of the whole strip along River Swat right from Mangora to Kalam township expressed their gratitude over completion of a long awaited project, the main access to a number of scenic tourists destinations in the hilly area.

"Kalam is an ignored beauty beyond rough trails and needs immediate attention to encourage travelers to visit this natural treasure," said a tourist Dr. Waqas Ahmed, who was on family trip to valley, while talking to APP at Kalam town.

"We were four families travelling from Swat to Kalam and it took us around 3 hours to cross just around 33 kilometers rough road along the river Swat from Bahrain to Kalam. It's a great news that this challenging hilly terrain would provide us safe journey to our desired places and my family is planning to revisit next year." The tourists visiting the valley, however admitted that after undertaking this dreadful journey of 32 kilometers, the beauty of Kalam made them forget the hardships of travel as tumult of its gushing streams, stature of mountains, lush green forests, and the pleasant weather turned the journey into an aesthetic pleasure.

"This place has a lot to offer for tourists," said Saaim Ahmed a student visitor from Islamabad. "Our joy had no limits when we visited Mahondad Lake after passing through beautiful lap of nature, decorated with high mountains, blue gushing streams, the lush green pastures and forests," he said.

Another tourist, Sabih Ahmed, however was of the view that travel to Mahondad was another adventure as there was no proper road and people had to hire jeeps to reach this lake.

In addition, lack of proper facilities like washrooms and shelters at the lake irks visitors, who found themselves amid nature but without adequate infrastructure to spend some hours peacefully.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Sports, Youth, Culture and Archeology�Khyber Pakhtunkhwa�Atif Khan had directed Deputy Commissioners of those tourist places to provide all possible facilities to the tourists, the sources said.