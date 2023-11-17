Open Menu

Tourists To Use Precautionary Measures Due To Dense Fog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Tourists to use precautionary measures due to dense fog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Tourists thronging from various parts of the country to Punjab’s historical and religious sites should use safety and precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents due to dense fog.

Talking to APP, the Pakistan Tourism Development Authority (PTDC) official said that an advisory had been issued by the National Highways and Motorways Police as dense fog had gripped all parts of the province.

He said the provincial government had launched an emergency to save the lives of the people and announced a holiday in educational institutions while markets remained closed in Punjab on Saturday.

He further said the government advised the tourists to stay indoors and refrain from unnecessary travelling from one place to another, adding that tourists might face various diseases due to smog waves.

Officials said that the purpose of closing the motorways in foggy hours during the night is to prevent mishaps and protect the lives of tourists.

He said the tourists were requested to complete their journey and reach the destinations before the onset of fog, adding that use fog lights in vehicles to avoid from untoward incidents.

It is pertinent to mention here, that Pakistan, a land of unparalleled beauty and diverse landscapes, has long been a hidden treasure in the world of tourism. Its majestic mountains, serene valleys, arid deserts, and lush green plains offer a wealth of experiences for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts.

