Tourists urged to abide by traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has urged the tourists to strictly abide by traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion and untoward incidents in Murree.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner during a visit on Sunday night reviewed the traffic situation in Murree and visited various roads to observe the traffic load. He also issued necessary instructions to the authorities concerned to regulate traffic.

Traffic was normal on Jhika Gali, Lower Topa and Guldana Road but, there was heavy traffic load at GPO Chowk and Kashmir Point due to Independence Day celebrations.

The Commissioner was informed that traffic was being diverted to other routes by installing diversions at Toll Plaza and Satra Meel.

Entry of more vehicles in Murree had been stopped on Sunday night as over 14,000 vehicles were present in Murree.

Traffic police and administration were working hard to control heavy traffic load, he added.

The spokesman said that a comprehensive security and traffic plan had been devised by Rawalpindi District Police for Independence Day that includes the deployment of more than 800 personnel during the night of August 13 and 14 as well as the establishment of several checkpoints to control one-wheeling in Murree.

The district and traffic police were implementing special security and traffic plan for Murree to facilitate the tourists coming to the hill station to celebrate Independence Day.

He said, depending upon the crowd and parking situation, the entry of vehicles would be restricted in Murree.

Special police squads had been formed to prevent one-wheeling and maintain traffic in Murree, he said.

The spokesman said that special arrangements had been made for Murree with the establishment of special pickets at all entrances of the hill station to prevent one-wheeling and implement the orders of the district administration.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against one-wheelers, and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that on the occasion of Independence Day, no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and hooliganism and road blocking would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He appealed to the parents to keep an eye on their children and avoid giving them a bike or car so that they don't face any legal trouble.

Meanwhile, Rescue-1122 Murree had also chalked out an emergency plan to handle any emergency, if any. As part of the plan, all emergency vehicles were deployed at strategic locations keeping in mind the timely response at different places.

The rescuers along with 16 ambulances, seven fire vehicles, two rescue vehicles and 20 rescue bikes were on high alert in Murree district.

Permanent rescue stations were set up in Murree, Bypass Road, Pindi Point, GT Road, Chhra Pani, Sattra Mile, Expressway, New Murree, Khajat Expressway, Upper Jehkagli Road, Kalimti Barian Road and Upper Deol Road Osiya.

Facilitation centres had been established by the district administration as per emergency plan at Masyadi Chowk Expressway, Lower Topa, Jhikagali, Kaldna Chowk, GPO Chowk, Kashmir Point, Chhatra GT Road, Mall Road Murree, Kali Mati and Tourist Place.

Rescue personnel were also performing their duties at New Murree, he said.

