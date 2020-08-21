UrduPoint.com
Tourists Urged To Avoid Taking Selfies At Dangerous Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:31 PM

Tourists urged to avoid taking selfies at dangerous places

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Friday urged the tourists to avoid taking selfies at dangerous places for their own safety

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Friday urged the tourists to avoid taking selfies at dangerous places for their own safety.

He said this while issuing directives to District Police Officers (DPO) about the safety of the tourists.

"We welcome tourists from all over the country in the Hazara division and have deputed a large number of police on all picnic spots to protect, guide and facilitate them," he added.

The DIG stated that this was the responsibility of the tourists to avoid visiting dangerous places, lakes, streams, waterfalls and rivers with speedy water flow which had also increased after continuous heavy downpour all over the division.

Qazi Jameel said that after lifting the ban on tourism sector, a large number of tourists were visiting the division and some of them were taking selfies and swimming in the scenic lakes, streams, waterfalls and rivers which was a dangerous trend and took the lives of many people during the current season.

"Rivers and streams of hilly areas are changeable and unpredictable and can contain hidden dangers, near dams water levels and flows can change significantly throughout the day and massive flows may be released at any time, river and stream banks can become unstable during the flood and after heavy rain," the DIG said.

He said that the water flow of the streams, waterfalls and rivers in the division was speedy as compared to Punjab and Sind, adding swimming was also difficult in such a situation moreover due to heavy rains flash flood and increased water level in all streams, rivers, and waterfalls also increased the risk of swimming and taking selfies.

While directing the DPOs, he said that in order to protect tourists from taking selfies on dangerous places and swimming place, to erect banners with warnings at all lakes, streams, waterfalls, and rivers. He also ordered to direct Tourism Police in their respective areas to keep away the tourists from such places.

