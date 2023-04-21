Tourists urged to follow traffic rules in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Senior Traffic Officer (STO) Munir Ahmed Hashmi urged tourists to follow traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion and road mishaps during Eid ul Fitr holidays while visiting Murree.

The STO also inspected traffic arrangements over there and said, "Uninterrupted flow of traffic in Murree and providing the best traffic facilities to tourists is the top priority." He informed that more than 260 traffic police officers will be on duty in Murree during the Eid holidays.

He advised the tourists to keep their vehicles in single lanes, avoid overtaking under any circumstances and avoid parking vehicles on the road.

The STO said that there would be a complete ban on illegal parking on the roads in Murree.

He urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess could be avoided.

"The good conduct and excellent character of the traffic police with the tourists is also the guarantor of the dignity of the force," he added.