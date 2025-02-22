Tours, Recreational Trips Banned In KP Educational Institutions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed a ban on study tours and all recreational trips in educational institutions across the province.
According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education on Saturday, all study tours and picnics in schools have been prohibited.
The education department has strictly instructed officials, as well as heads of Primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools, to enforce this ban.
The notification further directs all district education officers, both male and female, to ensure strict implementation of the order.
Until further notice, neither teachers nor students will be allowed to participate in any educational or recreational trips. Authorities have been warned to comply fully with the directives and avoid any violations.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tours, recreational trips banned in KP educational institutions6 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews preparations for Ramazan bazaar, sugar sale points16 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead16 minutes ago
-
Preserving mother languages ensures cultural autonomy, intellectual freedom: CM16 minutes ago
-
Health dept reviews progress of vaccination drive16 minutes ago
-
DPO listens to public complaints16 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police issues over 29,800 challans in 24 hours across Punjab26 minutes ago
-
Laptops, cash distribution ceremony on 25th26 minutes ago
-
Youth dies26 minutes ago
-
Rang-e-Pakistan Festival commenced with cultural grandeur26 minutes ago
-
DPO visits police station26 minutes ago